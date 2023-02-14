You have done your worse! - Kobi Rana slams National Film Authority again

Ghanaian filmmaker, Kobi Rana, has once again lashed out at the National Film Authority over what he terms as sabotage and interference in his line of work.

Earlier in 2020, Kobi Rana and actress, Kafui Danku, stormed social media, informing the public about how their ‘Freedom and Justice’ movie had been banned.



"After a groundbreaking trailer and 2,154 tickets sold in advance, we regret to announce the ban on the most demanded movie: FREEDOM AND JUSTICE. Our venues were served with letters from the Ghana Tourism Authority to stop showing the movie. These venues were later visited, warned and locked with armed policemen" their statements read on social media.



Two years on, Kobi Rana is still lamenting ill-treatment from the National Film Authority.



It can be recalled that the actor migrated from showing his movies at the cinemas to premiering them at university campuses, due to exorbitant rates charged by the former.



But in the latest development, Kobi Rana said the film authority is creeping its way into having discussions with his new venue owners.



Kobi Rana who suspects a foul play, said the authority is trying to stop him from showcasing his movies on campuses.

In a TV discussion where he was promoting his upcoming movie, Kobi Rana angrily vented out.



“I was showing my movie in the cinema. The cinema took my date and gave it to someone else. If I am now making more from outside venues across the country, who gives you the right to call my venue and intimidate them? You did the same thing with Freedom and Justice movie and I didn’t say anything out of respect.



“You messed up my market and everything, yet I have never come out to fight back. Juliet Asante, I heard you are the president and I don’t care. Socrates Safo, I called you this afternoon and you said you didn’t know anything about it but you called Kafui and Roselyn about it,” he fumed. There is only one cinema in Ghana and you cannot force all of us to go to Silverbird to go and give them 50% of our sweat. No! what the f**k are you doing calling my venue? What is your business with my venue?



A fed-up Kobi Rana however asked the Film Authority to stay out of his business.



“Listen, I am saying this once and for all, you have done your worse already. This is an industry and whatever politics you are doing; I am not a part of it,” he stated.



