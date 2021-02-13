‘You have failed in administration but passed in the attractions’ – Mr. Logic to 3Music Awards

Talent manager, Mr. Logic

Talent manager and entertainment pundit Mr. Logic has observed that organisers of the annual 3Music Awards have failed to do the needful, emphasizing that “a private music institution that is supposed to bring an alternative change to stakeholders is instead revealing intellectual weakness”.

His comment is on the back of the unveiling of the list of nominees for this year’s edition of the scheme. At a ceremony at Silicon House, Accra, Friday, February 12, 2021, organisers announced the nominees for the 4th edition scheduled for March 27. Prior to this, the board had announced the adoption and renaming of some categories.



“The fourth year represents stability and triumph in influencing a new generation. 3Music is ‘Here for the Music’ and celebrating African music opulence at its best,” remarked Sadiq Abdullai Abu, CEO of 3Media Network, the firm responsible for the event.



Mr. Logic, however, has some reservations about the scheme. In a write-up, he mentioned that organisers “have failed in administration” and “only passed in the attractions”.



Below is his write-up:

IT took President Rawlings in his Era to change the entire republic with the help of his like minded comrades ,same as Dr kwame Nkrumah in the first republic .



I have realize and have also known that the vision to change situations from worse to better never depends on goose chasers who are thriving to catch up and prove a point , but rather on true visionaries who have their sector and the people at heart “



I have always maintained a very stern position and opinion about the vgmas not for the reasons of being a pessimistic character but for the high expectations about the scheme and board members “



3music awards headed by honorable comrade baba sadiq is gradually exhibiting a high level of novicious tendencies in the discharge of it recommendations yearly “

A private music institution that is supposed to bring an alternative change to stakeholders is instead revealing intellectual weakness.



A caution from one stakeholder may appear personal but an idiot is the coven of men who preys on the salty sea as an option to a river water, so realization will always come late “



No award scheme has ever awarded unsuccessful music traders, so obviously such institutions needs the stakeholders more than they do”



At this point we will spend more time and energy in educational forums to enlighten stakeholders about the need to make stipulations into so Called award institutions by way of lobbying the Sector leadership to start regulating their operandi “

This may seem impossible in the minds of benefactors but it is so possible in the law of Trade”



Don’t play with serious creative people with lame and undirected technical minds who hides behind unassociated academic certificate”



This is a child of the Arts, This is Music.



We are technical

This has nothing to do with radio and Blogs.



Your Lesson book pages are full so turn to the next PAGE”



You have failed in administration, you only passed in the Attractions



You can call this Nonsense if u wish “