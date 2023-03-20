You have lost - Ajagurajah replies Osebo

Ajagurajah dresses in different outfits

Bishop Asiamah, also known as Ajagurajah, has expressed his disagreement with a statement made by Ghanaian fashion enthusiast, Osebo, about his style of fashion.

Ajagurajah on Instagram challenged Osebo's claim that fashion is all about calculation, stating that Osebo had lost the game in the aspect of dressing to catch attention.



The spiritualist further described the attire he was wearing, which consisted of feathers, indicating that was what style was about and that he felt that he could fly in them.



"Osebo, what are you saying? Osebo, the Zara Man, what are you saying? You said fashion is calculation? Check out the feathers and the feather attire. You have lost. This is a feathered outfit," he said.



He delved deeper, explaining the colour combinations while noting that the yellow colours in his outfit complemented the yellow feathers sewn on his shoulder and arm areas.



On March 13, 2023, Osebo the Zaraman served more catchy looks that did not conform to modern standards.

He posed in jeans shorts, an off-white blouse, and animal print boots, complemented by a black hat and a handbag.



Osebo admitted in an Instagram post that his style is unusual, and that's the reason why he makes the news.



He wrote, "This is my definition of fashion, create something unusual with confidence and be bold to step out with it that all. Yen tie obaa da."













ADA/BB