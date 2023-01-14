You have to be spiritually strong to survive in the music industry - Kweku Darlington

Kweku Darlington

Source: GNA

Ghanaian singer and songwriter Kweku Darlington says there is the need to be spiritually strong to survive and be successful in the music industry in Ghana.

According to Kweku Darlington, he had to develop a positive mindset, confidence, and strong spirit to withstand the challenges he had faced in his career thus far.



Kweku Darlington was grateful to God for his blessings in his life, especially in his music career, where he has had many success stories.



"For me, I believe that regardless of how talented you are, you must be spiritually strong to survive in the music industry.



"I always strive to build a strong spirit by being prayerful and doing good deeds. The music industry has been challenging, and if not for God, I wouldn't still be here," he said.

When asked about his music plans for the year 2023, Kweku Darlington said he had released the video for his song "Osama" and was looking forward to some top collaborations.



"I hope to debut my first extended play or album this year. I have lots of musical surprises for my fans who have supported me over the years, and I urge them to keep me in their prayers," he said.



Kweku Darlington's newly released video captures some interesting love expressions and could be a contender for the video of the year.