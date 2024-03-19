You insult Despite and Fadda Dickson yet you’re 'pained’ when someone criticizes you - Sally shreds Shatta Wale

Sally Mann and Shatta Wale

Outspoken entertainment pundit Sally Mann has descended on Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale for the derogatory remarks he makes when an individual criticizes his work.

She was baffled that Shatta insulted high-profile individuals such as Kwame Despite Osei, Fadda Dickson, and Andy Dosty without any provocation, yet he became "irritated" when someone did the same thing to him.



She noted that Shatta’s intolerance to criticisms aimed at his work does not speak well of him as an artiste especially when he is fond of insulting people publicly and denigrating their reputation.



Speaking on the Power Entertainment show monitored by GhanaWeb, Sally expressed her displeasure about how Shatta responds to criticisms, saying that it is not the right thing to be done by an artiste of his pedigree.



“I am saying that he [Shatta] cannot insult prominent personalities like Fadda Dickson, Kwame Despite unprovoked and when he is criticized, he is pained. Doesn’t he know that Despite, Fadda Dickson and Andy Dosty have business partners? When we criticize his work, he is worried and annoyed,” she fumed.



It will be recalled that Shatta Wale rained insults on Despite and Fadda Dickson when Peace FM Entertainment Review show host, Kwasi Aboagye scolded him.

Recently, Sally chided Shatta for his performance at the African Games opening ceremony held at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, describing it as “disappointing.”



The Dancehall artiste has yet to respond to criticism directed at him.



SB/OGB