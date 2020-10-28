You’ll be taken advantage of if you want free promo – Female artistes told

Ghanaian female artiste, Stella ‘Stelzy’ Mensah

Ghanaian female artiste, Stella ‘Stelzy’ Mensah has advised her fellow females in the industry to cease demanding for free promotions if they want to be respected and uphold their integrity.

According to her, if female artistes pay for their music promotions, no industry player will dare try to take advantage or even demand sex from them as a favour to get their music out there.



Stelzy said this in an interview with Happy 98.9 FM’s DJ Advicer on the Ayekoo After Drive show.



“If you are a female musician and you want free music promotions, men will take you for granted. If a woman seeks to get everything for free, they will be taken advantage of”, she stated.



She clarified that it is not bad to receive free promotions for once but “make sure it doesn’t become a thing. It may be done for you for free once but next time, you need to volunteer something. It may be cash or gifts”.

Reiterating her stance, the musician advised females in the industry to treat music like they would any business.



“The women in the industry should work and pay. They should treat music as a business. If you don’t do that, you’ll be taken advantage of.



It is not unpopular to hear female artistes in Ghana complain mostly about how they suffer to a breakthrough in the male-dominated industry.



The universal problem they all face is the fact that most male industry players always want to have sex with them before supporting their musical career.