'You'll rush out, if you rush in' - Funke Akindele on her 2 failed marriages, advises ladies

Funke Akindele and her estranged husband, JJC Skillz

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, has made headlines on social media after sharing some news about her two failed marriages.

One can recall that the movie star first got married to socialite, Kehinde Oloyede, divorced, and later got married to music mogul, Abdulrasheed ‘JJC Skillz’ Bello, a marriage which also ended in shreds.



While speaking during an interview with Chude Jideonwo, the mother of two opened up about her failed relationships.



Funke made sure to warn young ladies not to feel pressured into getting married. She advised them to calm down because they will rush out if they rush in.



She said: “The only reason why I will share this with you is to encourage young ladies out there that are in a hurry to get married, that are pressured to get married. Calm down, take your time, If you rush in, you will rush out.”



Speaking further, Funke explained how she just wanted to do things the right way and get married and have children. However, her first marriage failed and ended in a very messy way.

According to her, she found out the news of her broken marriage was public knowledge when someone called to tell her while she was on a movie set. Funke said that she wanted to die at that moment.



The movie star admitted that she lost a number of deals during that period but she decided not to let it break her.



In her words: “I just wanted to get married. I want to do things right, have children and all that. When I went into the (first) marriage, it didn’t work fine. And it ended in a very bad way, in social media, the noise was everywhere. I was actually filming and somebody called me and told me, I wanted to die!



“You know I cried, lost some good deals then. But I didn’t let it break me.”



While speaking further, the mother to twin boys advised ladies to get married because they want to and because they love their partner and want to spend the rest of their lives with him.

She added that people should not get married because of children or because of pressure from society when people start to taunt them for being childless by a certain age.



Netizens react as Funke Akindele speaks on her failed marriages



After the video of Funke Akindele speaking on her broken marriages went viral, a number of netizens shared their thoughts on it.



Read some of their comments below:



Damilareolasupo165: “The context isn’t only for the female alone, you can apply it too as a man.. ”

thesavvygirll: “This video can never be old! Too much wisdom”



ifymbah_21: “If you rush in, you will rush out! Many life experiences learnt and will definitely guide my young ones, on God!”



your_healthnp: “Live for you. At the end of the day, it is you alone.”



babygirl_nami: “Tough time don’t last fr only tough people do .”



________evergreen1: “Thanks aunty @funkejenifaakindele dem no de carry first nor last … slow and steady wins d race …”