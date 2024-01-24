You'll see pepper if you were born a Nigerian - Portable tells Shatta Wale

Portable and Shatta Wale

Nigerian musician Portable has chided Shatta Wale over comments he made in a Facebook post after the Black Star’s 2-2 draw against Mozambique in the 2023 AFCON tournament.

Shatta Wale shared his frustration at the outcome of the match, which led to Ghana’s exit from the tournament on Facebook live video.



In the expletive-ridden video, Shatta Wale claimed he would rather watch porn than another Black Star’s match, said he regrets being a Ghanaian and said he would prefer to have been born a Nigerian.



However, in a reply to Shatta Wale’s outburst, Portable, in a social media post, challenged Shatta Wale’s perspective.



Narrating his experience of being assaulted by some unknown individuals recently, Portable advised Shatta Wale to be circumspect in his wishes, as being a Nigerian superstar is not as easy as thought.



“You say you regret being a Ghanaian and you prefer to be a Nigerian? You will see that there is pepper in the soup. You want Nigeria, where superstars are getting beat up? Nigeria, where superstars are hating on other superstars? If you were born in Nigeria, you will see pepper,” he said.

Portable further said that Ghanaians show a lot of love to their celebrities and advised Shatta Wale to respect his Ghanaian fanbase instead of looking elsewhere.



“There is love in Ghana, too much love in Ghana. I am not lying. No one will agree to you being a superstar in Nigeria,” he said.



ID/OGB



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.