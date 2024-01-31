'You’ll snatch our girlfriends' - Kwaku Manu reacts to viral Okyeame Kwame 'semi-nude' photos

Okyeame Kwame in an underwear that has caused a stir online

Ghanaian actor, Kwaku Manu, has reacted to a viral image where musician,Okyeame Kwame shared 'semi-nude' photos of himself while marketing an underwear brand as the ambassador.

According to him, the way Okyeame Kwame looked good in the underwear, especially with the glimpses of his manhood showing in it could lure women to admire him more and may want to have something to do with him even though he is married.



Speaking sarcastically, Kwaku Manu said that Okyeame Kwame would “snatch” girlfriends of other men looking at the way women are applauding and complimenting him beneath the post of the photos he shared on social media.



Speaking in an Instagram live session monitored by GhanaWeb, Kwaku Manu lauded Okyeame Kwame for how he packaged the underwear to be appealing to the public.



“Okyeame Kwame, your boxer (underwear) looks good honestly, with the way it has been packaged. With this, you will snatch our girlfriends from us. if you look at the way you have positioned your thing [manhood] in it the ladies won’t let you rest with the comments they are giving under the post.



"This is proper packaging. Slim guys are indeed endowed with heavy manhood. It is not surprising your wife cannot leave you. You are indeed a man, it is not only about rap. Kindly bring us some of the boxers to take pictures,” he said.

His comment comes after Okyeame Kwame shared photos of underwear he is marketing in which his manhood could be seen in the images which caused a stir online with media personality, Serwaa Amihere and others reacting to the post.



SB/OGB



Watch the video below



