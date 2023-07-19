'You'll suffocate us' - Reactions as Regina Daniels is spotted in meeting for wives of Senators

Regina Daniels and spouses of other senators

Nollywood actress cum billionaire wife Regina Daniels is again in the news for leading a lavish lifestyle as the spouse of a powerful politician.

The mother of two recently shared pictures from the Senator's Wives gathering on her official Instagram account Nd has since got tongues wagging.



Emphasizin on the purpose of the meeting, Regina stated that it was to explore how they might assist their senator husbands in better serving Nigeria.



Regina was stylish in the pictures she posted as she wore a pink trousers suit, a small blue bag, and a pair of white high-heeled shoes.



Regina also posted a different image demonstrating her appointment as the group's social secretary.



Many of the actress' fans and loved ones gushed over her beauty and applauded her on how helpful she has been to her husband Ned Nwoko.

See some comments heremrbest.1: “Her Excellency.”portharcourtphotoframes: “Distinguished First Lady”nellyvee_official: “You possess this attribute of leadership that I love so much and now you've just proven to everyone that age is just a number.... Lead on young star”

chisom_steve: “The title fits you so perfectly no one else would have been more perfect for the Job.”



mizwanneka: “This First Lady thing is your thing love to see it.”



9jaisalso_ours: “But why you no wear native na. You go suffocate the other women.”



sugarsharon67: “So una no give Laila any position this life no balance ooo Congrats Gina.”