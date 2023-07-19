0
Menu
Entertainment

'You'll suffocate us' - Reactions as Regina Daniels is spotted in meeting for wives of Senators

Regina Daniels Ee Regina Daniels and spouses of other senators

Wed, 19 Jul 2023 Source: www.mynigeria.com

Nollywood actress cum billionaire wife Regina Daniels is again in the news for leading a lavish lifestyle as the spouse of a powerful politician.

The mother of two recently shared pictures from the Senator's Wives gathering on her official Instagram account Nd has since got tongues wagging.

Emphasizin on the purpose of the meeting, Regina stated that it was to explore how they might assist their senator husbands in better serving Nigeria.

Regina was stylish in the pictures she posted as she wore a pink trousers suit, a small blue bag, and a pair of white high-heeled shoes.

Regina also posted a different image demonstrating her appointment as the group's social secretary.

Many of the actress' fans and loved ones gushed over her beauty and applauded her on how helpful she has been to her husband Ned Nwoko.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Regina Daniels (@regina.daniels)



See some comments here

mrbest.1: “Her Excellency.”

portharcourtphotoframes: “Distinguished First Lady”

nellyvee_official: “You possess this attribute of leadership that I love so much and now you've just proven to everyone that age is just a number.... Lead on young star”

chisom_steve: “The title fits you so perfectly no one else would have been more perfect for the Job.”

mizwanneka: “This First Lady thing is your thing love to see it.”

9jaisalso_ours: “But why you no wear native na. You go suffocate the other women.”

sugarsharon67: “So una no give Laila any position this life no balance ooo Congrats Gina.”

Source: www.mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Court of Appeal unanimously dismisses Quayson's stay of proceedings application
Supreme Court dismisses application to block passage of anti-LGBTQ+ bill
Minority boycott of parliament: Inusah Fuseini explains why he agrees with Bagbin
EC cleared Quayson to contest 2020 election - Prosecution witness tells court
Farmer shot four times by police during Boti narcotics operation shares ordeal
Alan will follow me – Akufo-Addo’s words in 2007 after winning NPP flagbearership
Inusah Fuseini reacts to son's sentence in US for fraud
Bawumia being funded by northern Nigerian lobby group – Journalist alleges
Bortianor house where residents climb two wooden ladders to get in and out
Godfred Dame has nicodemously resigned from NC board – Ablakwa reveals