You look like a Christmas tree - Afia Schwarzenegger descends on Charlie Dior

Afia Schwarzenegger tackels Charlie Dior for attacking Xandy Kamel

Controversial Ghanaian socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger, has gone after Ghanaian fashion critic Charlie Dior for criticizing Xandy Kamel while the critic has no knowledge about fashion.

In an Instagram post on February 23, 2023, which had Dior clad in a shirt, a pair of black boots, and a fur coat, Afia said the fashionista looked nothing more than a Christmas tree.



She also added that she had nothing against him but she has observed him afar and his dressing is a no-no for her.



“Let me add my 2 cent here…This Uncle was quick to call @official_xandykamel names based on her dressing. I won't repeat them here, but hun your dressing is so off. Blue shirt, green bag, black shoes in brown fur…hmmm.



“Never a hater, but you look colourful like a Christmas tree. You should be the last person to mock a look, and this is coming from a place of truth. I watch you from a distance n your look most times is a No-No.



“Yes, I am coming for you cos you came for 1 of my gals. Fix yourself before talking fashion…Good night,” she tackled him.

On November 16, 2022, Charlie Dior in one of his fashion analysis on his YouTube Channel rubbished Xandy’s outfit to an event.



In a bid to emphasize how bad she looked on the red carpet, Dior labeled her a flower pot.













