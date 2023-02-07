You need networking to grow - Stonebwoy

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy

Dancehall singer, Stonebwoy has been making big moves in the year 2023 by securing an interview on The Breakfast Club and yet another international collaboration.

In videos published on social media, he hinted at an upcoming collaboration with American singer Jordin Sparks. This and many more he disclosed was birthed out of networking.



Commenting on how he made it to The Breakfast Club, he explained that networking doesn't come "cheap no matter at what level it is. You have to put in the resources."



According to Stone, he has been working behind the scenes reason why he grabs every opportunity that comes his way and in such instances, he is always prepared.



"It didn’t take me two minutes, or I didn’t just fly to New York to get into that studio. I’ve been working over the past years, ready for opportunities, and when you’re prepared, when any opportunity comes, you’re overqualified," he told Berla Mundi.



Stonebwoy however expressed his disappointment in Ghanaians who term networking as a 'force entry' into people's private space or move to be in their circle.

"The thing is again I want to bring the thing about the mindset. Naturally, where I come from, you’ll hear a thing like ')ye aho she sh3' but you need to get out of that kind of mindset. It’s called networking; you need to connect to grow. These are simple nuggets we play with."



Meanwhile, Stonebwoy was at the 65th Grammys in Los Angeles on February 5 and took the time to connect with some superstars at the awards ceremony.



They included Taylor Swift, Lil Baby, Fat Joe, Amber Rose, Kabaka Pyramid, Kirk Franklin, and Jasmine Sander.



