0
Menu
Entertainment

You need networking to grow - Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy Dsbnv .png Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy

Tue, 7 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dancehall singer, Stonebwoy has been making big moves in the year 2023 by securing an interview on The Breakfast Club and yet another international collaboration.

In videos published on social media, he hinted at an upcoming collaboration with American singer Jordin Sparks. This and many more he disclosed was birthed out of networking.

Commenting on how he made it to The Breakfast Club, he explained that networking doesn't come "cheap no matter at what level it is. You have to put in the resources."

According to Stone, he has been working behind the scenes reason why he grabs every opportunity that comes his way and in such instances, he is always prepared.

"It didn’t take me two minutes, or I didn’t just fly to New York to get into that studio. I’ve been working over the past years, ready for opportunities, and when you’re prepared, when any opportunity comes, you’re overqualified," he told Berla Mundi.

Stonebwoy however expressed his disappointment in Ghanaians who term networking as a 'force entry' into people's private space or move to be in their circle.

"The thing is again I want to bring the thing about the mindset. Naturally, where I come from, you’ll hear a thing like ')ye aho she sh3' but you need to get out of that kind of mindset. It’s called networking; you need to connect to grow. These are simple nuggets we play with."

Meanwhile, Stonebwoy was at the 65th Grammys in Los Angeles on February 5 and took the time to connect with some superstars at the awards ceremony.

They included Taylor Swift, Lil Baby, Fat Joe, Amber Rose, Kabaka Pyramid, Kirk Franklin, and Jasmine Sander.

Check out the videos below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ????????Berla Mundi (@berlamundi)





OPD/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
'Drunk' Ofori-Atta has messed up the economy – Amoako Baah
Ghanaian student in Turkey shares earthquake experience
'Be ready to kill for power' comment: Police mount search for NDC official
Christian Atsu pulled out of rubble alive - Club manager
Brainy but needy orphan gets sponsorship to study pharmacy at KNUST
How 13-year-old who stabbed rapist to death was saved from jail
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Ken Agyapong's claim Mahama was in power for 6 years is false
Ablakwa vs. Kusi Boateng: Randy Abbey questions government
West Hills Mall incident: Victim was to travel to Germany the day after he died – Report
Prophet Oduro reacts to Ablakwa’s release of Kusi-Boateng’s ID cards
Related Articles: