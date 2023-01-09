You need to be a professional to work with Richie Mensah - Maya Blu

Ghanaian female singer Maya Blu has promised to bring on 'a good girl, bad girl vibe' unto the music scene.

The Lynx Entertainment signee has detailed her journey with her new family and work experience with her label mates, BoiJake, DSL, and St Lennon who are known as the 'new lords'.



According to Maya Blu famed for her single 'Good Girl No Dey Pay', working with the CEO of Lynx Entertainment, Richie Mensah is not easy.



Speaking to GhanaWeb's Paula Amma Broni at the private listening of their yet-to-released EP titled 'Coming Soon', she explained that Richie is a professional who pays attention to details, reason why his artistes always put in maximum effort when it comes to music.



"It hasn't been easy, everyone thinks it is easy working with Richie but it's not easy. He is a professional so you have to be a professional as well to be able to work with him. You have to work hard, and train to catch up with him.

Also sharing her experience with the Ghanaian label which has produced two VGMA Artistes of the Year, Maya said: "It's been an amazing journey and am excited. I feel like the future is so bright, I can't wait to see it...Coming Soon EP is a whole vibe, it's a collection of four artistes coming together to create beautiful tracks, please listen to them when they are out...push us and support us."



Watch the video below:



