You need to protect Bisa Kdei, he is a national treasure - Adekunle Gold to Ghanaians

Bisa Kdei

Nigerian songwriter and musician, Adekunle Gold says Ghanaian highlife musician, Bisa Kdei is a national treasure hence and needs to be protected.

Adekunle Gold, real name Adekunle Kosoko gained extensive recognition after releasing “Shade” in 2015 and has since become a household name in Afrobeats.



Speaking exclusively to Miriam Osei Agyemang, host of 3FM’s Urban Blend, the singer described Ghanaian highlife artiste Bisa Kdei as an outstanding and versatile artiste who is underrated in Ghana.



“My number one guy will always be Bisa Kdei, You guys need to protect Bisa Kdei, he is a national treasure. I think he is the best; I have worked with him on two songs and it was really a great feeling to work with him.”

Adekunle Gold who has in the past collaborated with Bisa Kdei on his track “Adiza” is currently promoting AG Baby, a single from his Afro Pop Vol 1 album.



Adekunle Gold recently welcomed a baby girl with his wife Nigerian singer Simi.

Source: Awurabena Addisson, Contribution

