You play ‘Ofeetso’ too much, why won’t I be tagged as NPP – Sarkodie reacts to use of song for campaign

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie says the excessive use of his songs by the New Patriotic Party for campaign purposes is one of the reasons why he is always tagged a sympathizer of the governing party.

In Ghana’s political sphere music plays a major role especially when campaigns are fully-fledged. The resonance of a song’s lyrics to that of a political party’s message or ideology is all it takes for a person’s music to be adopted for campaigning.



As it is now, Sarkodie’s monster hit song titled ‘Ofeetso’ is in the lead to be one of the songs to be used by the governing NPP in its campaign for the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.



Reacting to this development on his Twitter page, Sarkodie who recently returned to Ghana together with his family and has been under quarantine says he now understands why people keep tagging him as an NPP member.



“BTW this is my view right now... don’t know what NPP is doing outside playing Ofeetso back to back smh. Why won’t people tag me NPP ... #Politics smh,” he captioned a video shot from his hotel window at the Alisa Hotel in Accra, where the NPP is also holding acclamation event for President Akufo-Addo as the party’s flagbearer of the 2020 presidential elections.

BTW this is my view right now .. don’t know what NPP is doing outside playing Ofeetso back to back smh . Why won’t people tag me NPP ??????????? ... #Politics smh ... pic.twitter.com/q7vk7pKXDn — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) June 27, 2020

