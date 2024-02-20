You’re a comedian - Maurice Ampaw descends on Opambour

Controversial private legal practitioner Maurice Ampaw has descended heavily on the leader and founder of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre, Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, popularly known as Opambour, over his conduct as a man of God.

According to him, Opambour used to be a very anointed man of God who impacted and transformed lives, but currently, the narrative has changed.



He stated that Opambour has become a "comedian", making unnecessary comments that do not match his reputation as a man of God.



Speaking on Wontumi TV, monitored by GhanaWeb, Maurice Ampaw slammed Opambour for his jovial nature and added that he is no more an anointed man of God as perceived by some members of the public.



"While other pastors are working diligently to transform the nation, others are misbehaving and joking with the work. Opambour is one of the comedian pastors in the Ashanti Region. I used to watch Opambour when I was attending Law School.



"He was an anointed man of God who was influential. But today, his despicable utterances would make you question his anointing. I can tell he is no more anointed, and that's why he has resorted to jokes," he said.



It will be recalled that Opambour recently questioned the decision of the Kumasi Traditional Council not to invite Maurice Ampaw for questioning after the lawyer stated that "some of the chiefs in the Ashanti Region are womanizers."

It appears Opambour's comment did not sit well with Maurice Ampaw, who has come out to hit back at the pastor.



Opambour, however, is yet to respond to Maurice Ampaw's claims.



Watch the video below







SB/BB