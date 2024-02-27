You’re a curse, disgrace to the ministry of God - Maurice Ampaw hits back at Opambour

Maurice Ampaw has hit back at Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, well-known as Opambour, after the founder of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre labelled the lawyer a "senseless" person.

He expressed his frustration with the frequency of Opambour's insults and criticized how he conducts himself, asserting that Opambour is a 'curse and a disgrace' to the ministry of God.



Maurice Ampaw called upon the Christian Council of Ghana and other religious bodies to establish ethical guidelines for regulating the activities of churches. This move, he said, is aimed at addressing the impunity exhibited by some pastors, which appears to tarnish the image of Christ.



Speaking on Wontumi TV, monitored by GhanaWeb, Maurice Ampaw strongly criticized Opambour for recent personal attacks and labelled him as someone on the verge of becoming a 'disgrace to the Ashanti Region.'



"I don't want to glorify stupidity on my platform, but Opambour is doing many crazy things in the Ashanti Region. While Otumfuo and other Asante pastors work assiduously to uplift the region's image, Opambour is destroying its reputation.



"He is becoming a curse and a disgrace to the ministry, and these are the things the Christian Council and other religious bodies must call him to book. The church must be regulated so that there will be ethics that will govern its activities. It's high time the fooling and impunity must be curtailed," he fumed.

Background



It will be recalled that during a church service, Opambour questioned whether Ampaw and those opposing him were rational human beings.



The pastor chastised Maurice Ampaw for labelling him as a "comedian" and someone who no longer has God's anointing.



"Is the person okay? Is he senseless? What nonsense is this? I crack jokes during my service so that people can have relief from the stress of this life. I am done doing that; they are going to see real fire from henceforth. Tell them," Opambour earlier charged.



The feud began when Opambour prophesied that NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama would win the upcoming general elections to become president of the nation to salvage Ghanaians from the hardship they are grappling with.

In reaction to the prophecy, Maurice Ampaw challenged Opambour's claims and stated that God has not disclosed anything to the pastor as he claims because he is no more an anointed man of God but rather a "comedian."



The feud between Maurice Ampaw and Opambour will not cease anytime soon, looking at how both individuals are hitting back at each other.



Watch the video below.







SB/BB