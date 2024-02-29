You’re a joker! - Blakk Rasta fires KT Hammond

Media personality cum musician, Blakk Rasta

Controversial media personality cum musician, Blakk Rasta has lambasted the Member of Parliament for Asokwa, Kobina Tahir Hammond, for campaigning for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia at an Ahmadiyya event.

According to him, KT Hammond’s decision to campaign for Dr. Bawumia at a Muslim event is a disrespect to the religion, which should not be condoned in any way going forward.



He described KT Hammond as a “child and a joker” who does not have any reverence for the Islamic community.



Speaking on the UrbanBlend show, which is aired on 3FM and monitored by GhanaWeb, Blakk Rasta commended the Ahmadiyya leaders who boldly disassociated themselves from KT Hammond’s statement.



“Such childishness, such disrespect for religion. The Ahmadiyya Mission and the Ahmadis have always stayed away from politics. They are very decent people. They do not want to take sides when it comes to politics. Yet, KT Hammond decided to use an Ahmadiyya event to introduce Bawumia as the next president. What a joker!



“Does he know what Ahmadiyya stands for? I am so ashamed. Such peace-loving people take people like KT Hammond to put a dent, a stain on Ahmadiyat. I am glad that the leaders decided to rebuff him and send him away to where he belongs,” he said.

What happened during the Ahmadiyya event



KT Hammond's attempt to campaign for Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia at a religious event was rejected by the leaders of the group.



KT Hammond, at an event, hijacked the job of the MC when he took the microphone and attempted to introduce Bawumia as the next president of Ghana.



"I need to add something small before the vice president takes the stage. He (the MC) alluded to the vice president of the Republic of Ghana without adding anything.



"The president of the Republic of Ghana come January 2025, Mr. current vice president president-to-be," he added before resuming his seat.

Before KT would sit, one of the leaders of the gathering made his way to the podium and dismissed the views expressed by the trade minister.



"We, members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, completely and completely disown the statement that the Hon. KT Hammond has made. He has expressed his political desires.



"Our desire is for that leader who will lead Ghana once more into its position in the community of nations so that we can command that respect for which Ghana is known. That is the leader we are praying that Allah gives us," the unnamed leader stated before resuming his seat.



Ghana goes to the polls in December to elect a president and Members of Parliament. While Bawumia is leading the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as flagbearer, John Mahama hopes to win power for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



SB/BB