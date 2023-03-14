0
You're a nobody If you can not provide for your woman - Actor

Ime Bishop Umoh 6 Actor and comedian, Ime Bishop Umoh

Tue, 14 Mar 2023

Nollywood star, Ime Bishop Umoh, also known as Okon Lagos has sent out a message to lazy men.

According to him, any man who cannot provide for or protect his woman is just a “glorified dildo”.

He explained that men have two primary duties thus, to provide and protect.

His comment read: “If you cannot provide for and protect your woman, you are absolutely nothing but a glorified dildo.”

In the caption, he wrote: “If you cannot provide for your woman and protect her, and she is still with you, just know that you are a glorified dildo.”

Source: mynigeria.com
