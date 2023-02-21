0
You're an inspiration to young artists - Gambo tells Burna Boy in historic meeting

Burna Bot Gambo Ex.jpeg Gambo with Burna Boy and Mo Samba

Tue, 21 Feb 2023

Internationally-acclaimed and award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Gambo, has paid homage to Nigerian Afrobeats music maestro, Burna Boy.

In their historic meeting at the National Basketball Association (NBA) All-Star Weekend.

During their meeting in Utah, USA, Gambo expressed to Burna Boy that he has indeed broken the barriers and opened the doors for young African artists to excel on the global stage.

Gambo also linked up with an Executive of Afro Nation, Mo Samba.

Their meeting was truly a historic and great experience.

Gambo told Burna Boy, a Grammy winner, that he was truly an inspiration to many young African artists like himself.

According to the 'Drip' hitmaker, Burna Boy was now the "benchmark when it comes to African music."

Source: Tarlue Melvin, Contributor
