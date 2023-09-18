You’re being childish – Yaa Yeboah jabs Prophet Nigel Gaisie

Prophet Nigel Gaisie

Media personality, MC Yaa Yeboah, has voiced strong criticism against Prophet Nigel Gaisie, stating without equivocation that the leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel is being childish on the back of his recent prophecy about one Sheriff Black.

She has raised pointed questions about the prophecy's clarity and purpose, particularly in light of the prophet's reluctance to acknowledge its subject, a figure known as 'Sheriff Black.' MC Yaa Yeboah asserts that the prophet's evasive stance is problematic.



A few days ago, Gaisie in a post referenced a certain Sheriff Black tasking his family to pray for him because of something unpleasant he (Gaisie) had seen in the spirit.



The media widely reported the news as a prophecy on musician Black Sherif but Gaisie clarified on the September 16, 2023 edition of UTV’s United Showbiz Show that he did not refer directly to the artiste.



“That is your word,” he responded when the host asked if he referred to Black Sherif by his post.



He continued: “With prophecies, we see and prophesy in bits, I didn’t hear Black Sherif, I heard Sherif Black. I saw Sherif Black in the spirit. But whichever way it is, a sensible person can make deductions from it.



“Prophecies come figuratively, so if there is anything close to anything about or close to me, I can take steps. It is better safe than sorry and people in the arts after anything is said about them have often attacked the clergy,” he added.

Reacting to this as a panelist on United Showbiz, Yaa Yeboah could not fathom why the prophet would be evasive.



“I think Nigel is being childish, so to speak,” she said on the show monitored by GhanaWeb. “His explanation makes no sense in my opinion. What he’s said doesn’t make any sense to me, even spiritually.”



“We all know that one person who is famous and is called Black Sherif but he couldn’t even admit that it’s this same person, yet he keeps saying when a prophecy is given, we must do something about it.



"Who should do something about the prophecy? Who is the Sherif Black you claim you’re referring to? If this person you’re talking about is not popular, why then put it on social media?” she asked.













Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



BB