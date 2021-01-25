You’re being immature – Okraku Mantey pokes Blakk Rasta

Mark Okraku Mantey, CEO of Slip Music

It appears Mark Okraku Mantey is fed up with Blakk Rasta’s constant dig at him as the music producer who served as the President of the Creative Arts Council has finally responded, asking the radio presenter to desist from looking down on people because the act is “making him immature”.

Blakk Rasta, who until joining Zylofon FM was an employee of Hitz FM, over the weekend kicked against calls for his former boss to be made Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture on the basis of trust.



“I will rule out Mark Okraku Mantey totally, he is a guy I don’t trust,” he said on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z to oppose 3Music Awards CEO Sadiq Abdulai Abu’s suggestion that Mr. Okraku Mantey would be the right man for the position.



Reacting to the statement and many other remarks by the ‘Salaga Soldier’, Okraku Mantey said: “I think we are aging and we’re maturing. This attitude of his is becoming rampant and he must evolve. How many years can you always try to look down on the people you operate within? You left here peacefully, you resigned, you used to send messages on our common platform and insult me… I swallowed all of that… I never fought him back.



“You spoke as an artiste on radio and spoke your views about Parliamentarians. Out of that, I accompanied you to Parliament as your leader at Hitz FM. After leaving here, he went to Peace FM and told Kwasi Aboagye that he wants me to fail as a Manager of Hitz FM and so if his presence will not let me fail, he will leave the business so that I fail. He said I was going to fail. That, I’m good at events, music but radio, I was going to fail.

“This thing about going around, destroying me, I’ve never replied him because I thought it wasn’t necessary but it has gotten to a point that I think that it is making him immature.”



Meanwhile, Okraku Mantey has welcomed a campaign by some industry persons to get him nominated for the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture position as President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo readies to announce a nominee before long.



He maintained he is certain about his ability and willingness to serve in that capacity.



“The power is not in my hands, it’s in the hands of one man in the Jubilee House… I qualify to be that person but again, the power is not in my hands, the president means well so every decision he’d take, I’ll accept because he means well. I hear the president is looking for somebody who will take the creative part of the ministry and that’s why people are pushing for me,” he said in response to the development.