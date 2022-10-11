7
Menu
Entertainment

You're cold-hearted, God will judge you - Efia Odo to Akufo-Addo

Efia Odo Y Efia Odo

Tue, 11 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Actress Efia Odo has in a tweet charged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to fix the country while describing the first gentleman of the land as incompetent and cold-hearted.

Her social media post, Tuesday, had scanty words but the actress who was once a member of the Fix The Country movement has had her comment trigger reactions from other tweeps.

The showbiz personality was among the people who were arrested on June 25, 2022, by the police for demonstrating in front of Law Court complex in Accra as the court was hearing the case as regards whether the ‘non-partisan and non-political civic movement by Ghanaian youths for Ghana’ should be allowed to stage a street protest or not.

The group was “demanding a new society founded on justice” while highlighting economic problems and government management. After a successful demonstration which saw many clad in red and black while holding placards, the narrative, according to some Ghanaians, remains unchanged.

Some aggrieved citizens have been expressing fury over economic hardship, hoping for the economy to be rescued.

In the midst of that, Ghana was recently ranked 1st by the World Bank with highest food price increases of 122% in Sub-Saharan Africa. This led to Prince David Osei issuing a threat to mobilise the youth and protest against the government, stressing that Ghanaians deserved better.

Meanwhile, the cedi continues to depreciate. Some forex bureaus in parts of Accra are selling a dollar at an average of GH¢11.2, raising concerns.



Watch some GhanaWeb TV programmes below.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Freddie Blay's son marries Betty Mould Iddrisu's niece
Western Regional Minister, others involved in galamsey - Chief alleges
Watch how 10 students share one fish during dining at St Paul SHS
Agradaa denied bail
Bissue, Wontumi, and other key institutions in SP's 'net' over 'galamsey'
Workers to be laid off at Local Government Service
Otumfuo laments how some chiefs sold OKESS lands and spent the monies
'Broke’ Ghana must learn from Namibia example – Dr Kofi Amoah
State has no duty to save people from their stupidity - Kofi Bentil
I was one of the youngest entrepreneurs at Kingsway in the 1990s - Julius Debrah