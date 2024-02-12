You’re desperate for power! - Blakk Rasta slams Bawumia over promise to make NSS optional

Media personality, Blakk Rasta and Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Ghanaian media personality cum musician Blakk Rasta has descended on Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia after he promised to make National Service optional for graduates from the various tertiary institutions if elected president.

According to him, National Service is essential for the country because graduates are allowed to have job experience that will aid them in their pursuit of employment when they are done.



He further argued that some rural areas in Ghana don’t get to be taught by graduates but through the National Service, they get such people to teach them with the individuals also learning from the environment.



Speaking on the UrbanBlend show monitored by GhanaWeb, Blakk Rasta fumed that Dr. Bawumia’s promise to make National Service optional is a desperate attempt by him to win power by all means and warned him to be careful about it.



"People are posted from Accra. They go to Salaga; they go to areas where there's no electricity, areas where they can't even find proper drinking water until they walk several miles. These are the same graduates who will return and get into politics. When they get into that, at least they have seen firsthand what suffering other communities are going through. Again. It's a way of giving back to the nation.



"And if a man who is hungry for power, desperate for power, is in the National Service, you are going to scrape it and it's going to be optional. These are not patriots; these are malicious comedians. They are ready to destroy this nation to bring it down. How can you say this? May I ask, can we find out if Bawumia himself did National Service or not?” he quizzed.

It will be recalled that during the New Chapter address delivered by Dr. Bawumia on his vision for the nation, he stated that he intends to make National Service optional should he be elected president of Ghana.



Dr. Bawumia is the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and will be hoping to be elected president in the upcoming general elections.



The news has been met with vehement criticism by some members of the public, including political analysts and other prominent individuals in the nation.



SB/OGB