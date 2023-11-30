You're in danger when your erection begins giving you directions - Counsellor

Resident pastor at Charismatic Evangelistic Ministry (CEM) and marriage counsellor, Reverend John Cato, has implored men to have self-control when it comes to sex.

Speaking to Patricia Rockson Hammond on the Moans and Cuddles show on GhanaWeb TV, Rev Cato cautioned men to exercise control and not just engage in sex whenever they feel aroused.



“When your erection gives you direction, you are in danger. That is why you must control your erection, so you don’t just have sex because you are erect. You wake up in the morning as a healthy man, but that erection is for urinal, not for sex.



“So you should have control over your body, and you should decide when to have sex and when to abstain from sex. You don’t have sex with your wife just because you saw your wife and you have an erection. It is not when the erection is there that you decide to have sex, you must control it,” he said.



On the act of sex, Reverend Cato also disclosed that sex should be a long-term activity.



He explained that sexual activities should begin mentally and through other intimate activities throughout the day before the main act in the bedroom.



“Sex starts from the morning, for the action to take place in the evening, it must start from the morning, how you spoke to your wife, how you followed up on your wife, how you cared for your wife, how you loved and appreciated her, then the action in the evening will be super, he said.

