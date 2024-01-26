You’re joking! - Osofo Kyiri Abosom reacts to news of Cheddar running for president

Cheddar and Osofo Kyiri Abososm

The founder and leader of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Christain Kwabena Andrew, popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom has reacted to news of Nana Kwame Bediako well known as Cheddar running for president as an independent candidate.

According to him, he does not see Cheddar as a serious contender for the 2024 general elections because he has not proven himself enough to be a politically inclined person based on his conduct.



He noted that the leader of The New Force political movement was “joking” and explained that the idea of mounting billboards and other strategies he deployed in his campaign was a clear signal that he was politically naïve.



Speaking in an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom FM monitored by GhanaWeb, Osofo Kyiri Abosom stated that Cheddar should have consulted persons who are experienced in politics to guide him with strategies for his campaign and not rely on his wealth.



“I think per his background and what he is doing, he [Cheddar] is joking. He has money and it can do a lot of things but popularity is very important. When he came, some of us were in the system already so he could have consulted us on his ambition and how we could help him attain his goal.



"I don’t even have money for billboards but look at how he is mounting it in town and all that. If I study his movement and dressing so far, I think he is joking,” he said.



Osofo Kyiri Abososm further rejected the idea of Cheddar joining the New Patriotic Party (NPP) or National Democratic Congress (NDC) to build his political career.

“The idea of him joining NPP or NDC to establish himself is not prudent because both parties have failed the nation.”



Cheddar, who unveiled himself as the leader of The New Force political movement hopes to become the president of Ghana if the Ghanaian electorate gives him the nod in the December 7, 2024, presidential polls as he aims at contesting as an independent candidate.



