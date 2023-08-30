You're just a curtain-raiser, you'll never be respected like Burna Boy - Shatta Wale blasts Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale

Controversial Ghanaian Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has hit hard at his fellow colleague Stonebwoy over the latter's interview with TV presenter Berla Mundi.

Stonebwoy joined Berla Mundi in a live Twitter spaces discussion on August 24 to talk about the state of the Ghana music industry in light of the successful O2 arena concert by Nigerian artiste Asake.



Stonebwoy’s manager had also explained the reasons why his artiste could not perform at the Afronation Detroit festival, citing sabotage and gatekeeping by some Nigerian industry players.



When quizzed about the pressures placed on Ghanaian artistes to attain the same achievements as their Nigerian counterparts, Stonebwoy stated that such pressures would not solve anything if the right systems were not put in place. He stated that more awareness about the industry is needed to make sure it grows to the necessary height.



Shatta Wale, however, in a video making rounds on social media, vehemently criticised Stonebwoy for his comments, citing that Stonebwoy cheapens himself and will never get the same level of respect and attention as the top Nigerian artistes.



“Stonebwoy was asked if he was facing pressure, and he said no pressure, but awareness. You dress and do your Instagram photos like Burna Boy. Hasn’t anyone told you? You are facing pressure, which is why you want to go on stage later, you want to be on stage at the same time as Wizkid? Look at what you did at AfroNation Detroit. You were given time to come on stage, you wanted to go at the time you wanted.



"You allow yourself to be paid $10,000 while Burna Boy gets paid $300,000. Did you expect to be treated like an important person? You are just a curtain raiser!! You will never get the same platform as Wizkid, Davido, or Burna Boy!” he fumed.

This is not the first time Shatta Wale has been vocal about his opinions on his colleagues in the Ghana music industry. He was heavily critisized for his comments when he congratulated Asake for his O2 Arena show and lambasted Ghanaian artistes for not being able to achieve such heights.



ID/BB



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.







Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:









Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Watch the latest Nkommo Wo Ho with Maame Akua Kyei on GhanaWeb TV here:







