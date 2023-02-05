12
Entertainment

You’re not wiser than the managers of Bob Marley's estate - Nana Aba replies Blakk Rasta

Sun, 5 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah has responded to a recent jibe directed at Sarkodie by radio presenter cum musician, Blakk Rasta.

The presenter, commenting on a recent collaboration between Bob Marley and the Ghanaian rapper claimed that the legendary Raggae musician would have been unhappy with Sarkodie's contribution.

He also questioned why the managers of Marley's estate chose Sarkodie before lambasting the rapper for giving a sub-par performance.

"You’re not the only human being on this planet who adores Bob Marley. You’re not wiser than the managers of his estate. This desecration placard you’re wielding makes you look rather inebriated than concerned. Sark was featured because he’s superb. DEAL WITH IT!" Anamoah tweeted on February 4.

She added in a followup tweet "…and oh Blakkrasta stop hiding behind your so called claim of ‘desecration’ because it’s hogwash."



Blakk Rasta attacks Sarkodie

Bob Marley will be rolling in his grave over Sarkodie's one-way rap that was placed along the lyrics of 'Stir It up,' Blakk Rasta intimated on his radio programme on 3FM.

"You urinate right into the grave and walk away, laughing like a madman on heat. It hurt me so much that I decided never to talk about this issue," he said.

Blakk Rasta sided with controversial entertainment pundit, Mr Logic, who had earlier said there was nothing special about Sarkodie's re-make of 'Stir It Up'.

Blakk Rasta rated the new project as a disaster. He said: "The thing Mr Logic said is going to bruise some ego but I'm going to bruise more ego with what am going to say.

"What Sarkodie did was nothing but a desecration of the legacy of Bob Marley. It is so shameful, what Sarkodie did is nothing but a desecration of the holy music...should I go deeper? It is like a king has been buried and you go and dig him up, and steal the gold and diamonds that he's been buried with."

