'You’re too old for this' – Ini Edo dragged after putting her banging body on display

Ini Edo Black.png Nigerian actress, Ini Edo

Mon, 28 Nov 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

Veteran Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, has got tongues wagging after she took to social media to put her banging body on display.

The 40-year-old actress, who welcomed her first child through surrogacy in 2021, had taken to her Instagram page to share photos and videos of herself in a body-hugging black jumpsuit, and she looked absolutely stunning.

In the video, Ini Edo enters a room with a graceful sway while exposing parts of her boobs.

However, the clip has since sparked a series of reactions from social media users.

While some gushed over her perfect body curves, others opined that her outfit was too revealing.

An Instagram follower Nkemchikelue wrote, “Nudity makes no one classy”.

Another wrote, “You are too old for this”.

@frankchidi246, “U look beautiful but Ini stop exposing ur body publicly much ni !!!????????❤️”.

@lagbaluabiodun, “Is it natural or artificial”.

