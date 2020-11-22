You're useless in the media space - South Africa based presenter tears Ola Michael into pieces

Movie Producer, Ola Michael

Ghanaian South Africa-based radio presenter, Ernest Kwame Fosu, has descended heavily on Ola Michael.

In a submission monitored by Zionfelix.net, the Gold Coast Radio SA presenter expressed his unhappiness over how Ola Michael tackles issues on the radio.



Kwame Owusu, who has been listening to comments made by the movie producer cum radio presenter, said his utterances are not the best.



According to him, the Neat FM presenter wants to act like Shatta Wale on the radio.



A passionate Kwame Owusu questioned if Ola has any journalist background and proper training before he had access to the airwave.



He condemned how he reacted to Julie Jay’s issue with Joyce Blessing, labelling Liliwn as someone who doesn’t qualify as a filmmaker, and his recent comment about Funny Face.

Having followed a lot of successful movie producers in Ghana, Kwame Owusu asserted he couldn’t find anything that Ola Michael can boast of in the field.



He stressed that a Google search of Ola Michael did not give anything about him.



He added that Funny Face did very well after he replied to Ola Michael’s statement about him.



Ernest Kwame Owusu, the South Africa-based Ghanaian presenter, had a lot to say about the unprofessional conduct exhibited within the Ghanaian media space.