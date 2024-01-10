You’re a disgrace - Kumchacha fires policeman who wore uniform to testify in Agradaa’s church

Kumchacha (right) criticizes policeman (left) who wore uniform to Agradaa's church

The leader and founder of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Kumchacha has chided a policeman who wore his uniform to give testimony in Nana Agradaa’s church.

According to him, the policeman should not have worn his uniform to a church and showcased it to the whole public by giving testimony and showering praises on Nana Agradaa for her impact.



He said that from the look of things, it could be that the policeman was contracted to give a testimony in his uniform to hype the church because no prudent person in the police service would do that.



“If you look at what the policeman did in Agradaa’s church, it looks like he was contracted. That’s why there's a saying that a king does not engage himself in certain activities to avoid tarnishing his image. The policeman said he does not attend Agradaa’s church and since it's his first time, how can you wear the police uniform to a church, give fake testimony and cast insinuations at other pastors?



"This tells me that he likes beef. I respect police personnel a lot because most of my relatives are working there but this is not right,” he said in a video shared by Mari.Gyata on Instagram and sighted by GhanaWeb.



His comment comes after a policeman whose identity is unknown in his uniform stormed Nana Agradaa’s church to give a testimony about how God has used his servant to impact his life.



During the church service, the policeman said: “Whenever you come to church and Mama Pat leads praises, follow it with your heart and you will be healed even if you are sick. Your financial challenges would be resolved too. So, don’t joke with her worship."

The policeman was criticized for his actions after the video of him giving testimony in Agradaa’s church in his uniform went viral.



SB/BB



Watch the video below



