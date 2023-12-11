You shall succeed in Jesus' name! - Afia Schwarzenegger prays for Afua Asantewaa ahead of record challenge
Popular media personality and socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger has offered profound prayers to prominent journalist and women empowerment advocate, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum ahead of her challenge to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singathon by an individual.
She stated that she is asking for the lord’s grace and strength to be abundant in her life as she prepares herself to compete in the much-coveted Guinness World Record challenge.
Afia Schwarzenegger expressed her optimism about Afua Asantewaa making Ghana proud by being able to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singathon by an individual.
“I'm praying with you for strength and grace. You shall surely succeed in Jesus's name. Congratulations, girl... go for the gold,” she wrote on her Instagram page.
Afua Asantewaa's bid to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singathon by an individual will take place from, 24 to 27 December 2023.
Earlier, Asantewaa disclosed that she had received the green light from the global record company to attempt the feat, aiming to establish a new record ranging between 117 and 120 hours.
The current record, held by Sunil Waghmare from India, stands at 105 hours, achieved from March 3rd to 7th, 2012.
Ghanaians continue to rally their support behind Afua Asantewaa ahead of the global challenge.
SB/BB
