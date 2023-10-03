You slam gospel acts for featuring secular acts but quiet over Kuami Eugene's song for Joyce Blessing – Kofi Donkor

Celestine Donkor's manager, Kofi Donkor

Husband cum manager of popular gospel musician, Celestine Donkor, has chided critics for keeping mute over rumours that Kuami Eugene wrote Joyce Blessing’s new song but always in a haste to criticize gospel singers for featuring secular artistes.

He called out musician, OB Nartey, who is fond of championing the idea that gospel artistes shouldn’t collaborate with secular acts, for not channeling the same energy when Kuami Eugene wrote Joyce Blessing’s 'Victory' song.



He questioned why a gospel artiste’s song that features a secular artiste is not considered as ‘gospel’, but the narrative is usually different when a secular artiste writes a song for a gospel artiste.



“A song written by a gospel artist that features secular artiste is not considered as a gospel song but a song by a secular artiste and done by a gospel artiste is a gospel song…smh Hypocrisy in the HIGHEST ORDER!!” Kofi Donkor wrote on her Facebook page.



Analyzing the situation further, he tagged individuals who usually criticize gospel singers for working with secular acts as hypocrites.



“I hear Kuami Eugene wrote this song for Joyce Blessing. I ma surprised Kwame Dadzie’s best friend Kwame Ob Nartey is not talking. The song was written by a secular artist for Christ sake! Is it a gospel song??"



