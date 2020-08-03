Entertainment

You told me you didn’t like my rap - Fameye tells Berla Mundi

TV host, Berla Mundi and musician, Fameye

Ghanaian highlife musician, Fameye has referred TV3'S anchor Berla Mundi to a rude experience he had with her during his ‘struggling days’.

The “Nothing I Get” hitmaker wasn’t afraid to tell Berla Mundi the exact demeaning statement she made when he appeared on a radio interview with her some years ago.



According to Fameye, he attended an interview on Berla Mundi’s show on radio when he started his career as a rapper and was told straight forward that his rap wasn’t good.



The former OGB Music label signee revealed this when he appeared on TV3’s New Day show hosted by Berla Mundi.



“I quite remember I came to your interview and I rapped, and you were like ‘I didn’t like your rap’” Fameye told Berla Mundi.

“Oh, I did? OMG! I can’t believe this. Did you take my advice?” obviously shocked Berla stated, adding “That was my young crazy self.”



