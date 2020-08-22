Entertainment

You’ve apologised so case closed, now focus on your wife, kids & career – Sonnie Badu to Stonebwoy

Gospel musician and preacher, Sonnie Badu

Ghanaian gospel musician now turned preacher; Dr Sonnie Badu has commented on the Stonebwoy fight with Sarkodie’s manager Angel Town.

Sonnie Badu says Stonebwoy did well for apologizing to Sarkodie’s team over the clash and his alleged assault on Angel Town prior to the Black Love Virtual Concert at the Black Star Square.



In a Facebook post, Sonnie Badu wrote that Stonebwoy is blessed, that no man can curse him and what should matter to the dancehall artist is his career, family and kids.

Read Sonnie Badu’s post below





Source: Frank Mawutor, Contributor

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.