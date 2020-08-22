You’ve apologised so case closed, now focus on your wife, kids & career – Sonnie Badu to Stonebwoy

Click for Market Deals →
Ghanaian gospel musician now turned preacher; Dr Sonnie Badu has commented on the Stonebwoy fight with Sarkodie’s manager Angel Town.
Sonnie Badu says Stonebwoy did well for apologizing to Sarkodie’s team over the clash and his alleged assault on Angel Town prior to the Black Love Virtual Concert at the Black Star Square.
In a Facebook post, Sonnie Badu wrote that Stonebwoy is blessed, that no man can curse him and what should matter to the dancehall artist is his career, family and kids.
Read Sonnie Badu’s post below
