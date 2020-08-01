You’ve made Ghana proud - Kojo Oppong Nkrumah tells Shatta Wale

Click for Market Deals →
Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has told Shatta Wale that he has made Ghana proud with his recent moves.Ghanaian politician, Lawyer and member of parliament for the Ofoase-Ayirebi constituency Kojo Oppong Nkrumah told Shatta Wale that he has made Ghana proud.
Mr Oppong Nkrumah celebrated Shatta Wale by writing on Twitter:
“Congratulations @shattawalegh. You’ve made Ghana proud.”
Shatta Wale’s music video with Beyonce has been trending for days. The biggest reaction came from the camp of Jay Z as his Roc Nation endorsed him via a tweet.
The reaction coming from the top Politicians shows he has entered into the presidency.
Disclaimer
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Amerado Switches things up with a guest appearance on 'Yeete Nsem' episode 11
- Shatta Wale blasts Metro TV Presenter for saying Beyoncé didn’t choose well
- Oppong Nkrumah congratulates Shatta Wale on Beyoncé collaboration
- Shatta Michy breaks silence on Shatta Wale’s Beyonce feature
- Already hits 1.74 million views in less than 24hours
- Read all related articles