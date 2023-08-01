'You've reaped what you sowed' - Uche Maduagwu slams Stella Damasus over failed marriage

Uche Maduagwu and Stella Damasus

Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has slammed actress Stella Damasus for speaking out about her failed marriage.

During a conversation with media personality Teju Babyface, Damasus opened up about her failed marriage to her ex-husband, Daniel Ademinokan.



Stella, who was married to Doris Simeon's ex-husband and film director, claimed that she learned about the breakdown of her marriage on YouTube.



She said: “The thing is that I am not here to apportion blame. To say he did this or that, I will not say that.



“I pride myself in being a respectful person. A lot of things were said about me on YouTube because that is how I found out that my marriage had ended, on YouTube. I did not know that my marriage had ended."

People implied that the actress snatched Ademinokan from her colleague because he left Doris Simeon, who already had a child for him, to marry Damasus.



Maduagwu commented on the news on a well-known site, saying that the actress had received what she had sown.



He said: “WETIN you Sow Na WETIN you Dey Reap”.