'You've seen my blood, sweat and tears'- Black Sherif to fans as VGMAs draw close

Black Sherif is a Ghanaian hiphop musician

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has once again reminded his fans about his contributions to the music industry.

In a post urging his fans to rally behind him in the upcoming VGMAs, Blacko, who has been nominated for the ultimate category, took to social media to emphasize that his works are evidently stronger to give him the upper hand.



Highlighting his efforts, Black Sherif said Ghanaians have been witnesses to his roller-coaster journey including how he rose from nothing to greatness.



In a Facebook post on May 3, 2023, Blacko said he deserved the most coveted ‘Artiste of the Year’ award because he had given it his all in the industry.



“You've seen my blood, sweat & tears. You've seen the ups & downs of my journey. I've had my lips shut, and my eyes opened ever since I stepped in the game. I don't plan on changing that, not today, not tomorrow. Let's go, VGMA," he stated.



Black Sherif, the youngest nominee among the likes of Stonebwoy, Sarkodie Camidoh, KiDi, Piesie Esther, Joe Mettle, and King Promise up for the most prestigious award.

He is contesting for eight other categories including the Most Popular Song of the Year, Best Hiphop Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Best Hiplife/Hiphop Artiste of the Year, Best Music Video, Best Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year and Best Afropop Song of the Year.



Read the post below:











EB/BB