You've seen nothing yet; I'm not stopping until I step on international red carpets – Osebo the Zara Man to critics

Richard Brown, popularly called Osebo the Zara Man, has categorically said that he is unperturbed by the public's insults and mockery and he is not revising his fashion choices until he gains international recognition.

Osebo was on CTV's Class Showbiz hosted by Sammy Flex, Thursday, March 16, 2023, reacting to media personality Blakk Rasta's February 7 mockery via Twitter when he said this.



Blakk Rasta mentioned Osebo during the height of his social media fight with the latter's former girlfriend media executive Nana Aba Anamoah over Sarkodie's feature on the new 'Stir It Up' by Reggae icon Bob Marley.



Osebo on Thursday night told Sammy he has suffered worse than Blakk Rasta's mockery at the hands of the Ghanaian public for his fashion choices but was unshaken.



“You know what Ghanaians do to me on social media. And I will give them more to talk about,” he said.



He cited Daddy Lumba’s hit song ‘Yentie Obia (We Won’t Mind Anyone)’ as his buttress.

He compared gearing up to release more pictures of himself in unconventional clothing to aiming for Tamale having reached the Achimota Mall en route from Accra.



“So you see, I still have a long way to go. So, if you want to talk about my fashion sense, you’ll exhaust your data,” he warned.



He stressed that he is sticking to his fashion choices until he is seen “walking on international red carpets [and] that is when they’ll show me respect. Mark it on the wall. Very soon, you’ll see that.”



On why the fashionista who appears to cross-dress at times never responds to his critics, he said it is because “my attention is too expensive. I am always [focused on] making money every minute of the time I have.”