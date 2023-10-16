You want to blacklist Shatta Wale who taught you how to wear shoes? – Ayisha Modi ‘bites’ Ola Michael

Shatta Wale and Ola Michael

Ayisha Modi has defended Shatta Wale against his detractors.

The popular socialite has taken to social media to slam Ola Micheal in particular, for advocating for Shatta’s songs to be blacklisted on all Despite Media platforms.



This comes in the wake of Shatta Wale’s outbursts at popular broadcaster, Kwasi Aboagye, and the top management of the Despite Media Group; Fadda Dickson, and Dr. Osei Kwame Despite among others.



Shatta Wale hurled insults at these personalities following Kwasi Aboagye’s doubts that he wasn’t paid the £80,000 performance fee at the Ghana Music Awards UK.



That’s not all; Shatta Wale, during his rants, also claimed that he could thrive without the support of mainstream media.



Discussing the Dancehall musician’s conduct, which has been widely condemned, Ola Michael during his show on Neat FM, asked that Shatta’s songs be permanently blacklisted on Despite Media platforms.

However, Ayisha Modi labels this move as a senseless one.



According to the socialite, blacklisting his songs on the radio won’t deter fans from streaming them on digital platforms, where he makes more money.



Making a jest out of Ola Michal, Ayisha Modi said the radio presenter now wears good shoes due to Shatta's influence and enlightenment.



“Ungrateful being, you want to blacklist someone who taught you how to wear good shoes. When I was young, I always thought people with grey hair were the most sensible until I met Ola Michael. Do we download his music from Despite store....jon!!. We don’t even listen to radio nowadays.



"Who cares about that? You can never unmake someone you did not make oo, only Allah Can. His songs are trending internationally you say despite media. Until people begin to speak you will think that everyone is carrying a functional brain in their encephalon and that they are learned men. Such a disaster of thought,” she wrote on Instagram.

She also bemoaned Ola Michael’s incessant habit of sabotaging talents, thereby recounting how he supervised the collapse of the Kumawood movie industry.



“Ola is an example of the word "Sabotage" no wonder he nearly collapsed the Kumawood movie industry. This guy likes blacklisting paaa oo. His listeners are more than your followers. He suggested same for Agya Koo, and now where is Kumawood? Typical black man," she added.



See the post below:





EB/BB