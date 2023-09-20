You were breaking things when you heard I was signed by Zylofone - Shatta Wale alleges

Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Controversial Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has in a recent rant on social media, made some damning allegations about colleague Stonebwoy.

In another video posted on social media, Shatta Wale alleged that Stonebwoy has a habit of throwing tantrums and causing destruction whenever he (Shatta Wale) achieved anything.



Shatta Wale also alleged that Stonebwoy damaged some properties belonging to Zylofone Records during the time the two of them were signed with the label because he didn’t want Shatta Wale with him.



“This stonebwoy you guys are following, let me tell you, there is evidence. When i was signed by Nana Appiah, you started fighting the man, you threw a tantrum, and you started breaking properties at Zylofone.



“The time we did Asaase Soundclash and my fan won a car, you had to be flown to London so you could calm down. You were talking about how you didn't understand. My fans have money. They are corporate people,” he alleged.



This new rant comes on the heels of a controversy over the booking of the Accra Sports Stadium.

Shatta Wale had initially revealed plans for a 5-day Freedom Wave concert at the Accra Sports Stadium from December 20 to December 25, 2023, in collaboration with rapper Medikal.



Shortly after, Stonebwoy also disclosed his intention to hold the Fifth Dimension + BHIM Concert + Ashaiman to the World event on December 22 at the same Accra Sports Stadium.



This announcement sparked a public feud between the two artistes, with Shatta Wale accusing Stonebwoy of sabotage and suggesting a conspiracy involving the president's daughter.



Stonebwoy's management countered these claims by stating that they had already secured and paid for the venue.



