You were not smart; apologize to Ras Mubarak - Peter Sedufia to Captain Smart

Film director, Peter Sedufia

A viral video that captures Ghanaian politician Ras Mubarak complaining to Captain Smart over what he deemed interference from a makeup artist during a live interview has caught the attention of many.

The Morning Show host, instead of addressing the concerns raised, slammed his guest for calling his attention to the interference at the studio.



This resulted in a misunderstanding, with Captain Smart demanding the removal of Mr Mubarak from his show.



Ghanaian movie director, Peter Sedufia, is the latest to point out what he terms the highest level of unprofessionalism from Captain Smart, the host of Onua Maakye.



Reacting to this in a Facebook post, Peter Sedufia, said the host embarrassed his guest, adding that he was not smart.



Peter, the director of the popular Ghanaian film 'Aloe Vera,' took time to school Captain Smart how to treat guests who come on his show.



He finally called on Smart to apologize to Ras Mubarak as well as his viewers.

Read Peter's post below:



RAS: "This is a studio, it's not a market. Okay? You expect silence in a studio".



CAPTAIN SMART: "You don't!" ---



I'm still wondering why Media General has still not come out to officially apologise to their audience, even if not to Ras Mubarak, for that barbaric, unprofessional behaviour by a TV show host!



I'm not a journalist and probably don't know the ethics of journalism, but Captain Smart wasn't "smart" at all on this very one. I hope he's taken note of this lack of "professionalism" and total embarrassment of his guest. You, Captain "Smart" including the show director, knew that there's something called break, and you couldn't immediately take that break to de-escalate and resolve the contention rearing between your guest and your crew member. You lingered till it got overboard before deciding to take a break. Your guest feels distracted and you say he should do what exactly? If your floor manager couldn't pick this up by themselves, then, that's a chaotic production.



You invite a guest to your show to create contents for which you'd be paid monthly; the guest sacrifices his sleep/rest, buys fuel to fill his tank at his own expense, drives a long way to your studio "to help you keep your job", and you sit there yelling at him to get out from the show? Such a shame!

When he, Captain Smart, had the golden opportunity yesterday to apologise to his audience, even if not Ras, he was still making excuses and defending his shame lamely!



No one is infallible. It's only pride and ego that blind people who need to show remorse and apologise.



Please, note once again that I don't know the ethics of journalism, but as a lay observer, this is embarrassing!



