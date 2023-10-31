You were openly bathing under the tap when I started acting – McBrown fires critics

Media personality cum actress, Nana Ama McBrown

Nana Ama McBrown, a popular media personality and actress has stated that she is unperturbed by criticisms aimed at her on social media regarding rumours of her marriage being on the brink of collapse.

She slammed her critics and said that some of the people chiding her about the divorce rumours surrounding her marriage were openly bathing under the tap when she began acting.



The actress expressed her displeasure at the rate at which people don’t utilize social media positively to impact their lives but spend time criticizing celebrities and other personalities when an issue comes up.



"At age 22, your pressure won't do anything to me. You were openly bathing under the tap when I started acting and excuse me to say you were kids. Now we’ve grown, people have phones and there is the internet where there are a lot of things people can do.



"If you won't use your time judiciously and you will talk about my issue from morning to evening, I bet you I am a fulfilled woman and I have everything in life. Sometimes I wish to control myself but as we are humans there are certain things I need to say as it is,” McBrown told Andy Dosty in an interview on Hitz FM and monitored by GhanaWeb.



Background

Nana Ama McBrown has been trending consecutively for two weeks following claims that she and her husband, Maxwell Mensah are separated.



Rumours had it that Maxwell was intensively involved with a side chick who had taken over his wife’s spot, thereby plunging his marriage into jeopardy.



SB/NQQ



