You were probably in primary school when I started acting - Beverly Afaglo tells blogger

Ghanaian actress, Beverly Afaglo, has reacted to comments by blogger Alexander Fifi Abeka that she is a bitter individual.

This was after she reportedly said in an interview that other actresses who had overtaken her in the industry while she was settling down are now looking for life partners.



Fifi Abeka, in a social media post, claimed that Beverly Afaglo is a bitter individual who never reached her greatness.



But reacting to such statements, the actress, during a discussion on United Showbiz fired back saying that he isn't relevant enough to warrant a response from her.



“He is not thinking correctly, he calls me a failure? Does he pay my bills? Who is he? When did he come? As of this August, I am on set. He can't even meet me face-to-face. All those who insult me, when they see me, they can even face me. For all we know, he is a child. He was probably in primary school when I started my acting career!” she fired.



Beverly Afaglo later on an Instagram post came to clear the air, stating that her comments were taken out of context which is the reason why she she hardly grants interviews.

