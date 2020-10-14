‘You will not live to prosper – Selly Galley curses girl over ‘barren’ comment

Actress and television host, Selly Galley-Fiawoo has rained curses on an Instagram user for calling her a "barren woman."
The wife of Praye Tiatia who couldn't hold back her pain dared God to hear her cry and bring misfortunes on the Instagram user with the name Henewaa_piesie2.
According to Selly, the young lady had earlier written a similar comment under one of her posts but this time she decided not to let it slide, and as such cursed her over her comment which read, "Horror face and barren woman."
Parts of Selly’s reply read: “I say to you this Wednesday noon of October 14th, 2020 that you will not live to prosper and be happy. You will have a lifetime of bad luck. Everything you touch, say or do will bring unexplainable misery to you. Your generation will pass on the curse of infertility, unhappiness, madness and misery I call upon you this day.”
“May your business go from bad to worse. May every pain I've ever felt in my life be transferred to you. You will beg to die and even death will forsake you. My Lord did not create me barren or any woman and so may HE make an example of you to show HIS greatness. I DARE THE LORD TO HEAR MY CRY…”
Some social media users reacting to the post also called out the lady with others demanding a public apology from her following the unwarranted comments.
An Instagram user with the name Kwesi banahene wrote, “Like Selly for make we catch her den beat am small. What sort of inhumane act is that… The most annoying part koraa is she’s a woman too.”
Another also wrote, “This is sooo wrong… how can you call your fellow woman barren… she has to apologize to her.”
I blocked you on my verified page for similar comment, today you're back here with more. I won't let this slide. For these ignorant words of insults that came out of your mouth to me, seeking to cause me pain and unhappiness for absolutely nothing I've done to you or your family... I say to you this wednesday noon of October 14th, 2020 that You will not live to prosper and be happy. You will have a lifetime of bad luck and depression. Everything you touch, say or do will bring unexplainable misery to you. Your generation will pass on the curse of infertility, unhappiness, madness and misery I call upon you this day. May your business go from bad to worse. May every pain I've ever felt in my life be transfered to you and may every good plan the Lord had for you be transfered to every woman waiting on the Lord for children. You will beg to die and even death will forsake you. My Lord did not create me barren or any woman and so may HE make an example of you to show HIS greatness. I DARE THE LORD TO HEAR MY CRY... Galatians 6:7-9, “ Don’t be misled—you cannot mock the justice of God. You will always harvest what you plant. Those who live only to satisfy their own sinful nature will harvest decay and death from that sinful nature. But those who live to please the Spirit will harvest everlasting life from the Spirit. "Hear my prayer, Yahweh, and give ear to my cry. Don't be silent at my tears. For I am a stranger with you, a foreigner, as all my fathers were. Amen.
