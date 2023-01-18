'You will pay back every dollar’ – Bullgod as he threatens legal action against Appietus

Lawrence Asiamah Hanson aka Bulldog and Sound engineer, Appietus

Artiste manager, Bullgod has declared ‘war’ against popular sound engineer, Appietus on social media.

Bullgod, who owns Bullhaus Entertainment, the record label under which Ghanaian artistes 5Five released some banging hits, has called out Appietus for greed and theft.



Appietus produced the beat for their monster hit ‘Muje Baya’ sometime in 2010 but he is still making money from the song at the blind side of Bullgod and the artistes involved.



The beats maker disclosed this in a discussion with Citi TV while narrating how he is cashing out thousands of dollars, after uploading some songs he once produced on digital stores.



“The big boys in Nigeria are doing business. I’m referring to Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy and co. They have entered the digital world. Some white guy came to tell me about the digital world and how it started. Some Israelite, he flew all the way to Ghana. One day he said, let me put your songs there and I gave him. He asked of my dollar account and I gave him. One day, I got an alert and I had to call the bank to trace it because I was shocked. Then I started chopping the money.



“As I was chopping, I was still scared because I thought someone made a mistake. After three months, I had another alert and I asked myself who at all was sending me the money. I’m talking about thousands of dollars. One day, I was going through my email and I saw that it came from the digital guys,” he stated.



This development has angered Bullgod to an extent that he has stormed social media with threats of taking legal action against Appietus.

Bullogod who insists that Appietus is making money off his sweat and that of his artistes, has asked the latter to pay back every dime accrued from their songs so far.



“YOU WILL PAY FOR EVERY DOLLAR YOU COLLECTED OFF MY INVESTMENTS AND YOU WILL PAY WITH INTEREST. You have been feeding your family and yourself with our investments for almost 10 years by selling 5Five songs — executive produced and promoted by Bullhaus Entertainment on digital platforms globally without our permission. GET READY - TIME TO PAY UP. You will hear from our counsellors. #INDUSTRYTHEFT #focusonGod #sikanhyiraadomaseda,”



Read the post below:











EB/BB