You won’t be at the top forever, don’t forget how I helped you get an ambassadorial deal - Guru replies Kuami Eugene

Hiplife artiste Guru NKZ

Popular Hiplife artiste Guru NKZ has replied “arrogant” Kuami Eugene after the letter denied him a feature on his song.

Kuami Eugene’s explanation was that Guru had disrespected his management team and as a result, he is not willing to work with someone who doesn’t acknowledge his team.



Reacting to this, Guru had earlier in the day asked Kuami Eugene to be careful on the grounds he was treading because the music industry is not as easy as it looks.



However, in a latest post on his Instagram page, Guru revealed how he had helped Kuami Eugene get an Ambassadorial Deal with business Mogul Dr Kwaku Oteng.

According to Guru, his management team helped Kuami Eugene because of he (Guru) admired and respected the work he was doing in the music industry.



