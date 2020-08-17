Entertainment

You won't enjoy my music if you are not an intellectual - Bosom Pyung

Bosom Pyung has shared his thoughts on why his style is different and why some people rather see it as weird.

Appearing on McBrown's Kitchen, the 'Attaa Adwoa' breakout star, mentioned that his craft is in-depth artistry that requires deep thinking to appreciate with. "You won't like my songs if you are not an intellectual," he said.



The University of Ghana graduate, who studied Political Science and Information Studies, explained that "the way I mix the English with the Twi is so different. So if you are somebody who doesn't appreciate and not a deep thinker, you won't see that this guy is doing something different that I have to get addicted to".



According to the rapper born Prince Ofori, before he came out as a musician, he studied a lot about other artistes and realized only people with unique styles excel and sighted Michael Jackson, Lilwin and Kwadee as an example. "Music is not all about voice, look at how legendary Michael dresses," he told Nana Ama McBrown.

Hear more from him in the video below.





