‘You, your advice are mad’ – Timi Dakolo to Nigerians advising Davido

Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo

Thu, 3 Nov 2022 Source: www.mynigeria.com

Timi Dakolo, a Nigeria singer has criticized those who offer advice to grieving people.

This resulted from the loss of his colleague Davido and his fiancee Chioma's 3-year-old son, Ifeanyi, in a domestic accident on Monday, October 31.

On Tuesday, November 1, Timi Dakolo took to his Instagram account to lambaste Nigerians who were supposed to comfort the singer but instead were giving him and his partner advice.

Timi believes the time is off and that people ought to start praying for the family.

He included a recent tweet he had written with the caption, "You and your advice are mad," in which he advised people not to feel obligated to console those who are grieving.

