Young Ghanaian-born Nigerian releases first single 'Jakpa'

Singer, Eric Afrifa Mensah

Award-winning actor, Eric Afrifa Mensah has released his first single to kickstart his music career.

The singer who is known in the entertainment circle as Afrifa released his maiden single titled "Jakpa" on Monday, October 24.



He has featured in films in Lagos and Accra.



Inspired by the economic challenges facing Ghana and Nigeria's economy, Jakpa is an afro-pop song with a touch of Amapiano.

The 14-year-old who resides in Ghana started doing music when he was 6. He is born to a Ghanaian mother and a Nigerian father.



He says he is inspired by Wizkid and Shatta Wale when quizzed about his music mentors.



Produced by Crisifix Beat, it can be found on Audiomack and all other streaming platforms. His first album will be released subsequently.